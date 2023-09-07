O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,192.61 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,264.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,370.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

