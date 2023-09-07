O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.00 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.