O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,907 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

