O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 42,896 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 993.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $237,859,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

