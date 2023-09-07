O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 747 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of WNS worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 181.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 236,172 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 8.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Bank of America lowered their price target on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

