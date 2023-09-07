O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

