O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock valued at $36,056,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

