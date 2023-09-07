O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 488.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,351 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

