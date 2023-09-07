O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ABB by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Performance

ABBNY opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

ABB Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

