O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,438 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,506 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Halliburton stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

