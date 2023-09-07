O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $213.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

