O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

