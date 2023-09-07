O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.