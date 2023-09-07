O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.