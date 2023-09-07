O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,245 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

