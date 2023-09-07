O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,433 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Voya Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.