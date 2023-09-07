O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $340.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

