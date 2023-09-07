O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $231.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $233.98.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.