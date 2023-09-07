O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

