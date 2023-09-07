O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.