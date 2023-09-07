O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

