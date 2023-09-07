OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.01

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 259340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

