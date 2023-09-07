Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.72. Oil States International shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 120,944 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Oil States International Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 2.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Oil States International had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 270.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

