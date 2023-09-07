OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

OCX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

