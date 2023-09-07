Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $423.64 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

