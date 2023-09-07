Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.