Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.