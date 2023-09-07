Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $905,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 224,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $18,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.