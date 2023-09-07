Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $912,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE O opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

