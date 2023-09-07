Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $843,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,955,000 after purchasing an additional 322,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

