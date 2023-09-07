Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

