Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 11,911 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 749,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Price Performance
Wix.com stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
