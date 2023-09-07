Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 2,758 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $404.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

