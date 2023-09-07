Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,331 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

