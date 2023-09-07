Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,026,098 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,026,098 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

