Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,423 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

