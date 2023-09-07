Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

NYSE ORCL opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

