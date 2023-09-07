Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.47.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
