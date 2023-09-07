Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

