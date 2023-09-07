ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.79

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.79 and last traded at $97.79, with a volume of 1645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IX. TheStreet cut ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

