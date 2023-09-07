Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Richard Scott Blackley Sells 22,289 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSCR stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oscar Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 20.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

