Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 21,025 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 70,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 652,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oscar Health by 121.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

