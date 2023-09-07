Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,246,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,106 shares.The stock last traded at $19.77 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $886.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Overstock.com by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 582,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 346.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 465,800 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

