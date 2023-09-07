Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $4,400,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,734,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Owens Corning by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.