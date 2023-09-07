Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483,399 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE PK opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

