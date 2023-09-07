Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,420 shares of company stock worth $6,185,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $411.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

