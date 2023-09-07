Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 14,073 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

