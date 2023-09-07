Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

