Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Penumbra Price Performance
Penumbra stock opened at $279.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.76 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.
