Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 149,900 Shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.33% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $5,254,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

