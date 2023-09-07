Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000.

Get Cetus Capital Acquisition alerts:

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CETUU stock remained flat at $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.